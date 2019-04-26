× First Warning Forecast: Tracking a dry, sunny and windy Saturday

The showers and storms will continue to move out overnight and high pressure will build in for the weekend. Temperatures will drop into the low 50s. It will be breezy with winds out of the west at 15-25 mph, with some higher gusts.

Clear to partly cloudy skies on Saturday. Temperatures will be a bit cooler, but still above normal with highs in the lower 70s. It will be a little cooler along the coast with highs in the 60s. Conditions will be dry. It will be breezy with winds out of the west at 15-25 mph, with highs gusts. Low temperatures will fall to the mid 50s. Sunday will be much warmer with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Skies will be partly cloudy as a weak system moves across the north. Keeping a slight 20 percent chance for a stray shower.

Much cooler to start the work week. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 60s in most communities. We’ll start trending warmer Tuesday through Friday. Expect highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Keeping a 30-40 percent chance for showers and storms Thursday and Friday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Birch, Sweet Gum)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Meteorologist April Loveland

