Wood pellets spill across Suffolk road after tractor trailer overturns

SUFFOLK, Va. – A tractor trailer overturned on Holland Road/Route 58 near the intersection of Lummis Road Thursday afternoon.

Dispatchers received the call of an overturned tractor trailer in the median of the road at 4:12 p.m. It was hauling a load of wood pellets that spilled into the road.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel gave the adult male driver emergency medical assessment. He suffered a minor injury.

Public Works crews also responded to the scene.

One eastbound lane and one westbound lane will stay closed as crews work to clean up the pellets from the road and turn the tractor trailer upright.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

