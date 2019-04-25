× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Tracking severe storms for Friday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another severe storm threat to end the work week… Today will look and feel and lot like yesterday. Expect a mix of clouds today with highs in the low 80s. An isolated shower/storm is possible, but most areas will stay dry. Clouds will continue to build in overnight with lows in the 60s.

Friday will be our biggest rain chance this week. We will see mostly cloudy skies Friday with showers/storms as a cold front moves through. Expect a few scattered showers in the morning with widespread rain and possible storms by the afternoon. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon to early evening. Damaging wind gusts, localized flooding, hail, and isolated tornadoes are all possible. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s tomorrow. Winds will pick up Friday, south to west at 10 to 20 and gusts to 25+ mph.

Rain and clouds will clear out late Friday night to very early Saturday morning. Most of Saturday will be sunny but cooler. Highs will only reach the low 70s. We will see partly cloudy skies on Sunday with a slight warm up to the mid and upper 70s. An isolated shower is possible Sunday, but most will just see extra clouds.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: E 5-10

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms, Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: S/W 10-20G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Oak, Sweet Gum, Sycamore)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 25th

1975 Severe Thunderstorms Southeast Virginia, Tornadoes Eastern Coastal Virginia

2014 EF-1/EF-2 Tornadoes Chowan to Pasquotank

