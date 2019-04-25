Sweat to the ‘Skins: Redskins trade up, move back into first round to select Montez Sweat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The ‘Skins splash in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, when they selected Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins with the 15th overall pick, was not their lone bold move of the evening.

Washington traded up (Indianapolis) to get back into the first round. With the 26th overall pick, the Redskins select Mississippi State pass rusher Montez Sweat.

According to NFL.com, Washington traded a 2019 second-round pick (No. 46) and a 2020 second-round pick to the Indianapolis Colts to hop back into the first round to pick Sweat.

With the 26th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft the Washington Redskins select Montez Sweat ( @_sweat9 )#SkinsDraft | #HTTR pic.twitter.com/Wthenu2e5t — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) April 26, 2019

Sweat’s Mississippi State bio:

One of the most feared edge rushers in America, who makes his presence known in the backfield … Returned for his senior season after he tied for the SEC lead in sacks and tackles for loss in 2017 … Earned first-team All-SEC honors by both the AP and coaches in each of his two seasons in Starkville … Teamed with Jeffery Simmons to become one of the best defensive line duos in America … He and Simmons were the first SEC Coaches First-Team duo to return the following year … Likely to be a high pick in the 2019 NFL Draft … Collected 22 sacks in 26 career games at MSU … Totaled 101 tackles and 29.5 tackles for loss … His 0.85 career sacks per game ranked second nationally among active players, while his 22 sacks were the second most since the start of the 2017 season among Power 5 players … Finished his MSU career ranked tied for fifth on the school’s career list for sacks (22) and eighth for tackles for loss (29.5) … The 22 sacks were also good for ninth in the country among active players … Appeared on MSU’s single-season career list for sacks in each of his two years in Starkville, ranking seventh in 2018 (11.5) and eighth in 2017 (10.5) … Five-time SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week, good for the most in MSU history … Logged at least a half sack in 16 of 26 games at MSU … Came to MSU as one of the top junior college pass rushers and played his freshman season at Michigan State … Enrolled at MSU in January 2017 … Graduated from MSU in December 2018 with a degree in communication.