Stop by the Timberland Pop Up Park at the Something in the Water festival

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Nature needs heroes, and one brand is looking for them during the Something in the Water festival this weekend.

Timberland’s Pop Up Park will sprout on the corner of Pacific Avenue and 17th Street during the festival.

There will be a larger-than-life Timberland Classic Boot featuring living trees native to Virginia Beach, sourced locally and donated back to the community after the event.

If you pledge to live a greener lifestyle, for each pledge made the brand will plant a placeable tree for you in Haiti.

While the festival will be fun, it may also be tiring. So, rejuvenate and enjoy Timberland’s comfortable sitting area, solar-powered charging stations, fresh water, lawn games, a Giphy booth, Snapchat filters and more in a 3,500 square-foot oasis.

There will also be giveaways including water, T-shirts, water bottles, stickers and frisbees.

You can even get a free pair of Timberlands when you connect with the Timberland team to pick out one of their newest footwear drops. They’ll be sent to you after the festival.

The Timberland Pop Up Park will open at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 26; Saturday, April 27 and 12 p.m on Sunday, April 28.

