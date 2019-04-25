Sentara’s Mobile ER will serve Something in the Water festival goers all weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Wondering what to do if you have a medical emergency during the Something in the Water festival this weekend? Sentara’s got you covered.

Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital will operate an eight-bed mobile ER/tent hospital at 8th Street and Oceanfront during the festival. The hospital’s Medical Evacuation Bus will also be parked on site in case a number of patients need to be taken to the hospital on First Colonial Road.

If needed, the bus can carry up to 18 stretcher patients and additional patients who are able to walk.

The hospital also provides this service during the Rock ‘n’ Roll Half Marathon every Labor Day weekend and during the Neptune Festival air shows at Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana.

In the past, the Medical Evaluation Bus has responded to a suspected tornado at the Oceanfront and a fire in a senior apartment complex in Chesapeake, where it took residents to a shelter.

The mobile ER will operate during the following schedule:

2 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday

11 a.m. Saturday to midnight Sunday

12-10 p.m. Sunday

Sentara hospitals and free-standing ERs in both Virginia Beach and Norfolk are prepared to serve any patients who may need emergency care during the festival. Hospitals include:

Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital (Level III Trauma Center) – 1060 First Colonial Road, Virginia Beach, Va.

Sentara Princess Anne Hospital – 2025 Glenn Mitchell Drive, Virginia Beach, Va.

Sentara Independence (Free-standing 23-hour ER) – 800 Independence Boulevard, Virginia Beach, Va.

Sentara Leigh Hospital – 830 Kempsville Road, Norfolk, Va.

Sentara Norfolk General Hospital (Level I Trauma Center) – 600 Gresham Drive, Norfolk, Va.

