Quantico ranked No. 1 safest military town in U.S.

A new study from VivintSource named Marine Corps Base Quantico the safest military town in the United States.

Members of the military and their families often have no choice of where they move, and 78 percent of military personnel live off-base and in surrounding cities. According to a press release by VivintSource, analysts looked at more than 300 Navy, Army, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard bases to determine the safest and most dangerous military towns.

FBI data was used, focusing on violent and property crime rates per capita for the city each base was located in.

Quantico reported zero incidents of violent crime per 100,000 residents, according to VivintSource.

Other bases included in the top 10 safest military towns were located in Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Florida, Washington and Arkansas.

Here’s how other Virginia bases measured up: