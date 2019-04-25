Power outages in Norfolk caused by vehicle reported stolen

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – When a power pole collapsed last night it caused outages in Norfolk. But the cause of it collapsing has police asking more questions and looking for a driver.

According to officials, a driver struck a power pole in the 800 block of Poplar Hall Drive near Virginia Beach Boulevard and fled the scene before police arrived. When the pole collapsed it caused the vehicle to ignite on fire and multiple transformers to explode.

The Norfolk Police Department and Virginia Beach Police Department worked to find the owner, who is from Virginia Beach. The owner reported their vehicle stolen.

The number of power outages was not significant, according to area outages calculated by Dominion Energy. They estimated only 45 customers were impacted.

Police did not say if they are aware of who the driver may have been and have not released suspect information.