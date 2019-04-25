Portsmouth detectives searching for missing man in need of medication

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department’s Special Victims Unit are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who went missing a week ago.

Authorities say 66-year-old Vernett Southall was last seen at his home in the 10 block of Dewey Street around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 18. No one has seen or heard from him since he left.

Detectives are concerned with Southall’s well-being because he is said to suffer from a medical condition that requires medication.

Southall is described as a black man who is approximately 5’9″ tall and weighs 225 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and wears glasses, and he was last seen wearing a blue mechanic’s uniform with black steel-toed boots.

Detectives believe he may be driving a blue 2006 Hyundai Sonata with Virginia handicap tags 72683HP.

Anyone who has seen Southall or who knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Portsmouth Police Department at (757) 393-5300 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

