VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Police are investigating the circumstances around a school bus being shot at by a BB gun.

According to officials, a Virginia Beach City Public Schools bus was shot at with a BB gun in the Hilltop area of the city around 7 a.m. Thursday.

Police added that no one was injured and one person has been detained.

The bus was reportedly from First Colonial High School.

