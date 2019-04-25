Officials warning Rudee Inlet boaters of shoaling in the channel

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Officials in Virginia Beach want boaters to be cautious after a survey reported shoaling in the Rudee Inlet channel.

Shoaling has been identified in one location in the inner channel located approximately 100 feet east of the short jetty on the north side of the channel, according to the city. It encroaches roughly 20 feet into the channel for approximately 90 feet. Least depths were reported at 9.2 feet below MLLW.

Officials suggest mariners use idle speed when approaching the inlet and seek local assistance if unfamiliar with the inlet and its condition.

Shoaling is a place where a sea, river, or another body of water is shallow. An example would be a sandbank or sand bar in the bed of a body of water, especially one that is exposed above the surface of the water at low tide.

The most recent issuance of the USCG Local Notice to Mariners (LNM) can be found here.