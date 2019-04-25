Man struck in head during Elizabeth City robbery, police searching for suspect

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – The Elizabeth City Police Department is searching for a suspect after a Wednesday night robbery left a man injured.

According to police, the call came out at 9:37 p.m. for a robbery in the 400 block of West Broad Street. When police arrived, they found a black male victim bleeding from his nose.

The victim reported being hit in the head with an unknown object and falling to the ground. The suspect reportedly took an undisclosed amount of money from him.

There is no suspect information at this time. If your or someone you know has information in this case, call the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.