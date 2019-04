NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Adams Drive Thursday morning.

According to the department, officers and medics arrived on-scene at 11:07 a.m.

A 17-year-old boy was shot and was left with non-life threatening injuries.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this shooting remain under investigation. No suspect information is currently available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.

Newport News Police are on scene of a shooting in the 500 block of Adams Drive. Officers and @NNFire medics respond 11:07 a.m. Victim is an adult male. Injuries are not life-threatening. The circumstances remain under investigation. pic.twitter.com/nreaQgMUL4 — Newport News Police (@NewportNewsPD) April 25, 2019