Help for young athletes experiencing foot and arch pain on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - When most people think of foot and body pain, young people hardly come to mind. But what about our students and athletes?

Elias Carr is a high school track and field athlete. He experienced foot pain while playing sports and shares his story of finding relief at The Good Feet Store. His father, Kavin Carr, joins us with his own story.

Presented by

The Good Feet Store

12515 Jefferson Avenue

Newport News

Jefferson Marketplace at the intersection of Jefferson and Bland

(757) 249-7700

www.goodfeet.com/newportnews