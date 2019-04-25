× First Warning Forecast: Tracking strong to severe storms to end the work week

Tracking showers and strong to severe storms to end the work week. You’re going to want to keep and eye on the sky!

Expect dry conditions overnight with increasing clouds. Conditions will be dry and temperatures will be mild with low in the low and mid 60s as a warm front lifts northward.

Temperatures will warm to the mid and upper 70s to end the work week. Skies will be cloudy with storm chances increasing as the day progresses. A cold front will move across the area bringing the chance for severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has us in a level 2 for severe weather, which means a scattered severe storm is not out of the question. The biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts. An isolated tornado is not out of the question. Winds will increase out of the southwest at 15-25 mph, with higher gusts. The storms will move out Friday night and high pressure will build in for the week. Temperatures will drop into the low 50s overnight.

Clear to partly cloudy skies on Saturday. Temperatures will be a bit cooler, but still above normal with highs in the lower 70s. It will be a little cooler along the coast with highs in the 60s. Conditions will be dry. Low temperatures will fall to the mid 50s. Sunday will be much warmer with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Skies will be partly cloudy as a weak system moves across the north. Keeping a slight 10 percent chance for a stray shower.

Much cooler to start the work week. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 60s in most communities. We’ll start trending warmer Tuesday through Thursday. Expect highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Keeping a 30 percent chance for showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Oak, Sweet Gum, Sycamore)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

