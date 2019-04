Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Sasha is a three-year old Labrador Retriever mix that is about to compete in her third dock diving competition. She and her owner Michelle Kane share their experiences and Kaitlyn Morse has all the details on the 12th annual Pet Lover's Extravaganza where your dog can compete, too!

The Pet Lover's Extravaganza is April 26th - April 28th and raises money for local rescue animals in need.

Presented by

Care-A-Lot Pet Supply

www.carealotpets.com