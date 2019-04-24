Woman faces life threatening injuries after Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. – Police in Hampton are investigating a shooting that has left one woman in the hospital with life-threatening injuries around midnight on Wednesday.

Officials say police found the woman outside a residence in the 1st block of Terri Sue Court suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police do not have a suspect at this time and are still investigating the motives and circumstances surrounding the shooting.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.