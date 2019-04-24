× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: A few showers today, more rain on Friday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking rain to end the work week… We will see more clouds today and a few showers. Highs will return to near 80 today with partly cloudy skies. An isolated shower/storm is possible, but rain will not be widespread.

Expect a mix of clouds on Thursday with highs in the mid 70s. An isolated shower/storm is possible again tomorrow, but again rain will not be widespread.

Friday will be our biggest rain chance this week. We will see mostly cloudy skies Friday with showers/storms as a cold front moves through. Expect scattered showers in the morning with widespread rain and possible storms by the afternoon. A thunderstorm is possible but severe weather is not expected. Highs will return to the mid 70s. Winds will pick up Friday, SW at 10 to 15 and gusts to 20+ mph.

Skies will clear out late Friday night to very early Saturday morning. Most of Saturday will be sunny but cooler. Highs will only reach near 70. We will see partly cloudy skies on Sunday with a slight warm up to the mid 70s. An isolated shower is possible Sunday but most will just see extra clouds.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. Highs near 80. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Isolated Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Sweet Gum, Sycamore)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 24th

1997 Flash Flooding: Southeast Virginia

