Virginia International Tattoo festival brings military performances from around the world

Posted 5:05 am, April 24, 2019, by , Updated at 05:22AM, April 24, 2019

NORFOLK, Va. – You won’t find a bigger display of military bands and drill teams in the United States.

This type of event is called a ‘tattoo’ and Virginia International Tattoo is back at Norfolk Scope Arena, April 25-28, featuring more than 1,000 performers from the around the world.

Among the countries represented are the United States, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, Romania, Jordan, Switzerland and Australia.

This year’s theme is Courage and Commitment: A Salute to Women in the Military.

Performances start at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and they’ll continue at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday before wrapping up Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Click HERE for more ticket and performance details or call (877) 741-2787.

