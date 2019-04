VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department is working a crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of Nimmo Parkway and Upton Drive.

The department said in a tweet that Upton Drive is closed between Nimmo Parkway and Tennyson Road.

Police have not said how many people were injured, but said that “serious injuries” were reported.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.

