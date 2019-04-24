Suffolk crash leaves 2 people seriously injured

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a single-vehicle crash that left two people seriously hurt Wednesday morning.

According to the department, dispatch was notified of the crash at 4:16 a.m. Crews responded to the 3300 block of Holland Road, where they learned that a small passenger vehicle left the roadway, overturned and landed in the front yard of a residence.

The department provided emergency medical assessment and treatment to the two involved adults, a man and a woman. One patient was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries, and the other patient was taken to Sentara Obici Hospital and then airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for further treatment of serious injuries.

Both lanes of travel were closed following the crash, but all lanes reopened by 5:58 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation.