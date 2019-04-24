‘Skins scoop: Redskins reportedly looking to move up in NFL Draft, potentially eyeing QB

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – As the NFL Draft approaches, winds of change very well may be blowing through Redskins Park.

Washington is slated to select 15th overall in the first round of Thursday’s NFL Draft. However, the ‘Skins are reportedly exploring moving up much higher in the first round.

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reports Washington has inquired about trading into the top five. Currently, the top five selections belong to: Arizona, San Francisco, New York Jets, Oakland and Tampa Bay.

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora claims the Redskins have been interested in former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins for quite some time. In fact, team owner Dan Snyder has known of Haskins since his high school days (Haskins played H.S. football in Landover, Maryland – site of FedEx Field).

From La Canfora’s Monday column:

I also find myself going back to the combine when it comes to Dwayne Haskins. At that time he was viewed, on pure evaluations, as the top quarterback available and a future potential star pocket passer whose production at Ohio State as a one-year starter was off the charts. And for all of the chatter in recent weeks about his potential spiral down draft boards or perhaps a free-fall come this Thursday, I’m not buying it. You can’t convince me he doesn’t appeal quite strongly to the Giants with that sixth-overall pick, and I have been reporting since the combine about the Skins’ love of this prospect.

Dan Snyder has known of Haskins since the QB’s high school days, and I continue to hear that a move up to third overall with the Jets is hardly out of the question. Sure, maybe there is some scenario where Haskins is there at pick 15, but the Jets are highly motivated sellers – they could still land a promising pass rusher in the middle of the first round – and the Skins going into the season with Case Keenum and Colt McCoy as the options at QB seems ludicrous. No team has a more glaring need at the most important position in football, and they’ve traded future draft capital plenty of times in the past. I see Haskins in Washington, one way or the other.

Wednesday, Grant Paulsen of 106.7 FM The Fan in D.C. cited a source that said Snyder has taken over the first round of the Draft. However, on the other side of the coin, Redskins team spokesman Tony Wyllie says any person saying Dan Snyder has taken over the team’s first round decision making is “categorically false”.

This year’s draft is from Thursday, April 25, to Saturday, April 27. The entire weekend schedule is as follows:

Thursday, April 25, 8 p.m. ET: Round 1

Friday, April 26, 7 p.m. ET: Rounds 2-3

Saturday, April 27, 12 p.m. ET: Rounds 4-7

Just talked to a Redskins source who told me Dan Snyder has "taken over the first round of the draft." The last time that happened the Redskins traded two future No. 1's and a No. 2 to move up for Robert Griffin. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) April 24, 2019

The @AroundTheNFL guys asked me whether Snyder, Bruce Allen, Doug Williams and Jay Gruden had influence on the #Redskins’ draft. Said absolutely, yep, sorta and not much — in that order. https://t.co/6nezH1tt9m — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 24, 2019

For what it's worth and in the interest of the Redskins' side of this… On my previous tweet: I just talked to Redskins spokesman Tony Wyllie. He says any person saying Dan Snyder has taken over the team's first round decision making is "categorically false." — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) April 24, 2019

If Washington drafts Haskins, my biggest criticism will be drafting a QB with a likely lame duck head coach. Haskins isn’t unanimously loved, so that’ll make for some interesting HC interviews next year. Forced HC/young QB pairings often don’t go well. — Ryan McCrystal (@Ryan_McCrystal) April 24, 2019