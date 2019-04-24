Several Suffolk homes evacuated due to gas leak

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a gas line rupture in the 100 block of Oakdale Terrace in downtown Suffolk Wednesday afternoon.

According to the department, dispatch received a call at 2:55 p.m., and the first units arrived on scene at 2:59 p.m. When crews investigated, they found that contractors in the area had ruptured a gas service line.

Four nearby residences were evacuated, according to Battalion Chief Chuck Knight.

Crews from Virginia Natural Gas will also be responding.

As of 3:42 p.m., the roadway in the immediate area was closed.

