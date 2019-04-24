Portsmouth man arrested, charged with sexually assaulting juvenile

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department arrested a Portsmouth man charged with sexually assaulting a juvenile he knew.

On September 7, 2018, the Virginia Beach Child Protective Services sent Newport News Police a referral in reference to a past sexual assault involving a juvenile. The victim told Child Protective Services the incident happened at a Newport News residence, and involved someone they knew.

After further investigation, warrants were obtained charging 62-year-old Portsmouth man Leon Eugene Reid in the assault. He was arrested without incident Tuesday in the 200 block of 25th Street in Newport News.

Reid is charged with one count of aggravated sexual battery against a victim 13 years old or younger.