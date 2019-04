PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth police are investigating an early morning stabbing that occurred in the 1100 block of Virginia Ave.

According to officials, dispatch received a call around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

An adult female was suffering from non-life threatening injuries to her right wrist and hand.

Police confirmed that they have a suspect in custody and will continued investigating the incident.

