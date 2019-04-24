Perquimans Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of delivery scam

PERQUIMANS Co., N.C. – The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a new scam involving package delivery.

According to the sheriff’s office, in this scam, the victim will either be alerted to a delivery or will have a courier arrive unannounced at their home. The delivery will have some type of alcoholic beverage included.

The courier will request a delivery fee to confirm that the alcohol was not given to a minor, and will provide a card reader to scan your card and enter the PIN. According to the sheriff’s office, scammers will create a new card using the information they scanned.

“In most cases, the fraudulent charges begin rolling in before the victims can even react to the scam,” the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with questions or who has experienced a possible scam should call (252) 426-5615.