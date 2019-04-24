Oceanfront neighbors make plans to avoid crowds, stay home, ahead of Something in the Water festival

Posted 12:29 pm, April 24, 2019, by , Updated at 12:53PM, April 24, 2019

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – As the Something in the Water Festival nears, neighbors who live near the Virginia Beach Oceanfront are preparing for a weekend with limited traveling.

In the Shadowlawn community, neighbors tell News 3 they are prepared to stay home from Friday afternoon until Monday morning. They claim it will be easier to stay home than leave and fight crowds to get back into their neighborhood.

The City of Virginia Beach says those who live near the Oceanfront have parking passes that will allow them to drive in areas non-residents will be blocked from. Neighbors say they are still worried about crowds interfering with their ability to get home, especially on Friday night when the festival begins.

Something in the Water runs from Friday, April 26 – Sunday, April 28.

Click here for our full coverage on the Something in the Water festival. 

