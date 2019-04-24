Newport News Police looking for missing, endangered man

Posted 9:57 am, April 24, 2019, by , Updated at 10:01AM, April 24, 2019

Hurbert Elton Jackson

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police in Newport News are looking for Hurbert Elton Jackson who was reported missing and endangered around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Police are concerned because Jackson reportedly suffers from a serious medical condition. They say the 74-year-old was last seen at his home in the 500 block of Randolph Road around 2:30 a.m.

Jackson is described as a black male, approximately 5-foot-11 and 166 pounds. He has brown eyes and is balding with gray hair around his ears.

When Jackson was last seen wearing a plain dark blue hat, a gray sweatshirt with a blue t-shirt underneath, dark blue work pants and brown shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jackson or anyone who sees him is asked to call the Newport News Police Department’s Emergency Communications at: 757-247-2500 or Det. Meisel at 757-928-4233.

