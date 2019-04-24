Important filing deadline coming up for Virginia taxpayers

RICHMOND, Va. – The last day to file Virginia individual income taxes is coming up.

The May 1, 2019, deadline means that if you do not file by then, additional penalties and interest will be applied by the state.

“We encourage taxpayers to file as soon as possible,” said Tax Commissioner Craig M. Burns. “Filing electronically and requesting a refund, if you have one coming, via direct deposit is the fastest way to get your refund.”

There is an automatic six-month extension for individual income taxes if you don’t file on time, but additional penalties and interest will still be applied.

Officials say make sure your name and address are correct on your return.

You can file your taxes for free if you (and your spouse if filing jointly) make under $66,000. If you don’t qualify to file for free but you are a Virginia resident utilizing form 760 and related schedules, you can use Virginia Tax’s free fillable forms.

If you do owe taxes this year, there are plenty of payment options available such as a direct debit from your bank account; an ACH credit initiated from your bank account; a credit or debit card; or a check or money order, according to officials.