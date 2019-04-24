× Headline: Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Isolated storm Thursday, more rain on Friday

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

An isolated storm will be possible this evening and overnight, but most locations will stay dry. It’ll be another mild night with lows in the 60s.

Friday will be our biggest rain chance this week. We will see mostly cloudy skies Friday with showers/storms as a cold front moves through. Expect scattered showers in the morning with widespread rain and possible storms by the afternoon. A thunderstorm is possible but severe weather is not expected. Highs will return to the mid 70s. Winds will pick up Friday, SW at 10 to 15 and gusts to 20+ mph.

Skies will clear out late Friday night to very early Saturday morning. Most of Saturday will be sunny but cooler. Highs will only reach near 70. We will see partly cloudy skies on Sunday with a slight warm up to the mid 70s. An isolated shower is possible Sunday but most will just see extra clouds.

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Sweet Gum, Sycamore)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 24th

1997 Flash Flooding: Southeast Virginia

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.