Contract extension Just-ified: Ravens sign Justin Tucker, NFL’s most-accurate kicker, to new deal

OWINGS MILLS, Md. – The Ravens aren’t Tuckered-out yet. And why would they be?

Wednesday, the Baltimore Ravens’ kicker signed a four-year extension. Clifton Brown of BaltimoreRavens.com reports the deal will keep him under contract through the 2023 season. Tucker, as Brown notes, was set to enter the final year of his second contract, last signed in 2016.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the record-setting extension is worth $23.05 million, including an $8 million signing bonus.