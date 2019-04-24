Contract extension Just-ified: Ravens sign Justin Tucker, NFL’s most-accurate kicker, to new deal

OWINGS MILLS, Md. – The Ravens aren’t Tuckered-out yet. And why would they be?
Wednesday, the Baltimore Ravens’ kicker signed a four-year extension. Clifton Brown of BaltimoreRavens.com reports the deal will keep him under contract through the 2023 season. Tucker, as Brown notes, was set to enter the final year of his second contract, last signed in 2016.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the record-setting extension is worth $23.05 million, including an $8 million signing bonus.
Tucker, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, is the most accurate kicker in NFL history. He’s made 90.1 percent of his field goal attempts (237 for 263) during his seven-year career. As noted on BaltimoreRavens.com, Tucker is the first kicker in league history to make at least 30 field goals in six consecutive seasons. He hasn’t missed a field goal from inside 50 yards (excluding blocks) since 2015.
Tucker was an undrafted free agent in 2012, but he beat out Billy Cundiff to win the starting job in training camp.