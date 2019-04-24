A preview of Petersburg’s Historic Garden Week on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Martha Burton from Petersburg Area Regional Tourism and correspondent Jessica Noll show us what to expect at the Historic Garden Week Tour of Petersburg, with six beautiful homes, gardens and other sites that feature three centuries of Petersburg's history.

The tour takes place on April 30th from 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Tickets are available at The Exchange building at 15 W. Bank Street in Petersburg, Va.

