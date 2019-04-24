3-vehicle crash shuts down section of US-58 in Courtland

Posted 4:40 pm, April 24, 2019, by , Updated at 04:57PM, April 24, 2019

(Courtland Volunteer Fire Department)

COURTLAND, Va. – The Courtland Volunteer Fire Department is on the scene of a three-vehicle crash with one confirmed rollover on Southampton Parkway.

According to the department, the crash happened in front of the Food Lion, located at 28344 Southampton Parkway. Landing zone operations for two helicopters are being handled on Agri Park Drive.

US-58 Eastbound is currently shut down.

There is no word on the number of patients or the extent of their injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.

Google Map for coordinates 36.686655 by -77.025051.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.