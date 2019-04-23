York-Poquoson deputies investigating after woman says son almost snatched by suspicious couple

YORK Co., Va. – Deputies with the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office are investigating an incident near the Grafton mobile homes after a citizen posted on the York County 411 Facebook page.

According to the post, the woman said between 6:30-7 p.m. Tuesday night, a man and a woman in a white box van pulled up and tried to snatch her 7-year-old son.

She said when the couple pulled up and picked her son up by his waist, his 10-year-old friend kicked the man, who then dropped the boy, and they both ran.

In the post, the woman said she filed a police report about the incident.

Deputies are asking residents to call 911 immediately if they see anything suspicious and said they will share any updates on the department’s official Facebook page.

