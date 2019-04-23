Virginia ABC offering online discounts for ‘Cyber MOM-Day’

Virginia mothers, ABC is offering a deal for you!

On April 29, Virginia ABC will offer an online-only discount for Cyber MOM-Day.

All purchases of $100 or more that are made on Virginia ABC’s website will get a 20% off discount applied automatically at checkout.

The discount will only be applied for the one day. Customers can place the online order for pickup in any store.

As long as that store has the product in stock, the order will be available within 48 hours for pickup.

For more information about Cyber MOM-Day, click here.