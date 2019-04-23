Van runs into house after hitting jogger in Kitty Hawk

Posted 10:10 pm, April 23, 2019, by

KITTY HAWK, N.C. – A jogger was hurt after being hit by a van in the 4100 block of Lindberg Avenue Tuesday night.

Around 7:15 p.m., Kitty Hawk Police say the van hit the jogger from behind and continued driving south before running off the road and into a house.

The jogger’s injuries are said to be non-life-threatening, and they were taken to the Outer Banks Hospital for treatment.

Police are withholding the names of both the jogger and the driver pending further investigation.

Charges are also pending against the driver of the van.

Download the News 3 app for updates. 

Google Map for coordinates 36.072232 by -75.695736.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.