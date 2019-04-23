Van runs into house after hitting jogger in Kitty Hawk

KITTY HAWK, N.C. – A jogger was hurt after being hit by a van in the 4100 block of Lindberg Avenue Tuesday night.

Around 7:15 p.m., Kitty Hawk Police say the van hit the jogger from behind and continued driving south before running off the road and into a house.

The jogger’s injuries are said to be non-life-threatening, and they were taken to the Outer Banks Hospital for treatment.

Police are withholding the names of both the jogger and the driver pending further investigation.

Charges are also pending against the driver of the van.

