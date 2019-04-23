Teen arrested in Suffolk for abduction & sexual battery charges

SUFFOLK, Va. – A 16-year-old was arrested on Monday for charges including abduction & kidnapping, sexual battery, and strangling another causing wounding.

Reports say the incident happened on April 5, involving a female teen Lakeland High School student.

An investigation determined that the suspect had allegedly physically restrained the victim against her will in actions that made it difficult to breathe and made inappropriate sexual contact.

The incident was reported to school administration. The Public Information Officer for Suffolk Public Schools stated that this type of incident would result in a recommendation for expulsion.

There is no further information at this time.