Taking an environmental quiz and learning about Project Plant It! on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Project Plant It! (www.ProjectPlantIt.com) is a free environmental education program developed by Dominion Energy to teach children about the important role of trees to the ecosystem. The company also provides children with a tree seedling of their own to celebrate Arbor Day on Friday, April 26th.

Suyapa Marquez and Bonita Billingsley Harris from Project Plant It! join us with a sample quiz designed to teach more about trees and their environmental impact.

