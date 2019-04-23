Taking an environmental quiz and learning about Project Plant It! on Coast Live

Posted 4:57 pm, April 23, 2019, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Project Plant It! (www.ProjectPlantIt.com) is a free environmental education program developed by Dominion Energy to teach children about the important role of trees to the ecosystem.  The company also provides children with a tree seedling of their own to celebrate Arbor Day on Friday, April 26th.

Suyapa Marquez and Bonita Billingsley Harris from Project Plant It! join us with a sample quiz designed to teach more about trees and their environmental impact.

Presented by
Dominion Energy
www.dominionenergy.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.