‘Skins scoop: Colt cooped up, per NBC Sports Washington report

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Redskins’ offseason quarterback battle is not much of a competition right now.

According to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, ‘Skins quarterback Colt McCoy is not at Redskins Park as the team begins offseason workouts. This leaves newly-acquired Case Keenum as the Redskins’ lone healthy QB.

Finlay reports the veteran quarterback is recovering from yet another procedure on his leg – his third since December.

McCoy broke his fibula in December while filling-in for Alex Smith, who broke his leg in November. Colt’s latest two procedures are to make up for the aggressiveness shown in trying to rush him back for a potential playoff push after the initial surgery for the break.

Finlay reports McCoy is expected to be healthy for Training Camp.

