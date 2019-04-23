Safety personnel broken down, closures listed as SITW approaches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Mayor and City Council were briefed one last time before the 'Something in the Water' Festival kicks off on Friday.

116 personnel, broken down by fire officials, public safety, EMS, EOC and state resources will be on site daily to ensure the festival runs smoothly.

Additional resources from Chesapeake and the state have been requested and the city has tapped into some FEMA funds to make sure their staff are taken care of while working this weekend.

The Mayor addressed Council saying this is a great opportunity for the city and he is looking forward to seeing how it plays out. Logistically, departments and city agencies are working out final kinks but appear ready for the music festival that they have called 'an unbelievable undertaking.'

The city put out this update for residents and people visiting the Oceanfront:

To facilitate preparations for the festival, including construction of the festival stage and other infrastructure, be aware of the following activities:

Closing boardwalk/bike path at 10 th (parallel with the south edge of the 10 th St. connector park)

boardwalk/bike path at 10 (parallel with the south edge of the 10 St. connector park) Closing beach (enforced at mean high tide mark) 10 th to 2 nd Streets starting today (Monday, April 22) at 5 p.m.

beach (enforced at mean high tide mark) 10 to 2 Streets starting today (Monday, April 22) at 5 p.m. Open until Thursday, April 25 at 6 p.m . – The 1 st to 2 nd Streets beach and surfing area, Grommet Island Park and Rudee Walk as well as supporting on-street parking at Rudee Loop.

. – The 1 to 2 Streets beach and surfing area, Grommet Island Park and Rudee Walk as well as supporting on-street parking at Rudee Loop. Open until Thursday, April 25 at 7 p.m. – Oceanfront Area Library. It will reopen Monday, April 29.

Beach Access

Residents and visitors are encouraged to take the Atlantic Avenue sidewalk north to the 10th St. connector park to access the boardwalk, shared use path and 31 blocks of Resort area beach from there throughout the Festival.

Information Resources

Text SITW to 226787 to receive text message updates and emergency information. The text service will automatically expire Tuesday, April 30.