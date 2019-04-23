Police search for missing teen possibly headed to Virginia Beach

BRISTOW, Va. – Police are looking for a teen who was last seen Sunday, April 21.

The National Center for Missing and Endangered, Inc. said 15-year-old Mina Watkowski left a treatment center without permission. She may be headed to Virginia Beach where she has family and friends.

Watkowski is in need of medication. She is 5’10” with blonde hair and brown eyes. She also has her ears pierced.

If you have seen Watkowski or have any information that could help please call the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-6500 or Dial 911.