Person medevaced after being electrocuted during Eastern Shore fire

ONANCOCK, Va. – A person in Accomack County was medevaced following a kitchen fire Monday where they were electrocuted.

Officials say the person was taken to a Helipad at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital to Meet Maryland State Police for air transport to a trauma center.

The fire was in an apartment at 23323 Courthouse Avenue. Crews reportedly arrived to find food on the stove on fire.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and crews searched and ventilated the apartment.

The condition of the person electrocuted is not known at this time.