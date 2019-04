NORFOLK, Va. — Police are asking people to avoid the area after a bomb threat made toward the Hilton Hotel on Norfolk’s Main Street in the 100 block.

Officials say that the bomb squad for the Norfolk Police Department is sweeping the building, but that no evacuations have been made.

No information has been released on the person who was brought into custody in connection with the threat.

Traffic is blocked off at W. Main Street and Martins Lane, according to Norfolk Fire-Rescue.

Download the News 3 App for updates on this story.