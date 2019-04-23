Norfolk man found dead after vehicle crash

NORFOLK, Va. – Police in Norfolk say a man is dead after a vehicle crash around 8 a.m.

According to officials, the crash happened in the 6000 block of Water Works Road near Kempsville Road and involved just one vehicle.

Officials added that when police and paramedics arrived, they found 58-year-old Glenn Ford sitting in the vehicle unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is being investigated as an undetermined death and it’s believed that Ford suffered from a medical issue before the crash occurred.