NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A young boy decided to give Easter dinner to those who may not have been able to make it themselves!

Officer E. Beganovic with the Newport News Police Department was stopped by a young man, Jeremiah, who just wanted to brighten up his Easter Sunday.

“I noticed you guys are on patrol and wanted to bring you some Easter dinner,” Jeremiah said.

The officer’s heart was full by the generous act and said that Jeremiah is going to grow up an amazing man.