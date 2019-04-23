Navy gets ready for hurricane season with simulation

NORFOLK, Va. – The Navy has been preparing ahead of hurricane season with a simulation testing preparation and response.

Hurricane Exercise / Citadel Gale is an annual exercise carried out by U.S. Fleet Forces and Commander, Navy Installations Command.

It kicked off last Monday and will wrap up at the end of the week.

During the exercise, the Navy responds to a simulated storm system that develops and intensifies to a hurricane, threatening the East Coast and Gulf of Mexico.

All Navy commands in Naval District Washington, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, and Navy Region Southeast participate by reviewing and exercising procedures involving adverse weather.

The exercise is a simulation though and does not involve any ship movements, such as a sortie, that may be required during an actual hurricane.

The Fleet Weather Center in Norfolk plays an important role in keeping commanders updated on storm progress and potential tracks.