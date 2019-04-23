Man with ties to Hampton Roads wanted for failure to register as sex offender

Posted 7:16 am, April 23, 2019, by , Updated at 07:18AM, April 23, 2019

Calvin Eugene Davis

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Federal and state law enforcement officials are looking for Calvin Eugene Davis, who they say hasn’t registered as a sex offender.

Davis, convicted in 1998 of Aggravated Sexual Battery and known to law enforcement as a Violent Sexual Offender, most recently lived in Smithfield. He has ties to both Hampton and Newport News.

Davis is also wanted by the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office for Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, according to U.S. Marshals.

A reward of up to $500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Davis.

Anyone with information can call the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED-2 (1-877-926-8332) or email.

