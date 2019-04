NORFOLK, Va. – A man has been seriously injured in a crash in the area of Granby Street and W. Gilpin Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

The call came in around 3:20 p.m.

Police say the man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment.

The north and southbound lanes of Granby Street are currently closed while police investigate.

This is a developing story.

