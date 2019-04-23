× Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: We’ll trade sunshine for rain by the end of the week

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

After a warm and sunny day, clouds will start to build in overnight. Lows will drop to the lows 60s by Wednesday morning.

Highs will slip to the upper 70s tomorrow. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers possible tomorrow afternoon and evening. A few storms will be possible but severe weather is not expected.

We’ll see partly cloudy skies on Thursday with highs in the mid 70s. A stray shower is possible during the day, but rain chance will go up Thursday night.

Friday will be our biggest rain chance this week. We will see mostly cloudy skies Friday with scattered showers, especially in the afternoon. A thunderstorm is possible but severe weather is not expected at this time. Highs will return to the mid 70s.

Skies will clear out late Friday night to very early Saturday morning. Most of Saturday will be sunny but cooler. Highs will only reach the upper 60s. We will see partly cloudy skies on Sunday with a slight warm up to the mid 70s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Sweet Gum, Sycamore)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 23rd

1999 Severe Thunderstorms: Central Virginia, East Central Virginia – Hail 0.75″-2.00″

For weather updates on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MeteorologistMaddieKirker/

Follow me on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaddieKirker

Follow me on Instagram: @MaddieKirker

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.