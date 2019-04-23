Long-standing Norfolk event supports people with disABILITIES

NORFOLK, Va. – Recreation, Parks and Open Space (RPOS) announced the 17th Annual Day for People with disABILITIES (D4PWD).

The event takes place on May 4, from 10 a.m. -1 p.m., at the Virginia Zoo, located at 3500 Granby Street.

This event is made possible through the efforts of community partners, volunteers, residents and City staff. Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander will provide remarks at the opening ceremony.

“This year’s theme is ‘Let’s Move.’ Our Therapeutic Recreation Center is recognized in the region for its hands-on approach and innovative programming to connect with our patrons with disABILITIES,” said Darrell Crittendon, Director of RPOS.

Free for people with disABILITIES and one caregiver, attendees will enjoy onsite entertainment from the TR Dance Studio, Hurrah Players and TRC Dance Mix.

An exhibitor area and Safety Expo will also be available to attendees. An American Sign Language Interpreter will be onsite.

All activities are made possible through the event sponsors, VITO, Eggleston Services, the Virginia Zoo, Hampton Roads Transit, Therapeutic Recreation, the Commission for Persons with Disabilities in Norfolk and RPOS. New sponsors for 2019 include Mobility Works, the Virginia Aquarium and Lutheran Family Services.

